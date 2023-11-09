‘Lights of Love’ coming to hospital in Urbana

TWIG 13 will celebrate donors’ loved ones with a light on our Lights of Love tree. Submitted photo TWIG 13 will celebrate donors’ loved ones with a light on our Lights of Love tree. After the tree-lighting, they’ll also receive a Lights of Love keepsake snowflake ornament. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Mercy Health is kicking off the holiday season and inviting the community to take part in its annual Lights of Love Celebration, a special way to remember the important people in your life while also supporting top quality care delivered with compassion in your community.

First, the Springfield Regional Medical Center Auxiliary invites the community to attend the 32nd Annual Tree Lighting Service, which takes place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Then, TWIG 13 will be hosting a similar celebration in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

In Urbana, TWIG 13 will celebrate donors’ loved ones with a light on our Lights of Love tree. After the tree-lighting, they’ll also receive a Lights of Love keepsake snowflake ornament. Those who aren’t able to attend the actual event, can still arrange for pickup of their ornament by calling the Volunteer Services Office.

In each case, community members are invited to make a minimum donation of $5 that will help fund charitable care and equipment purchases that help Mercy Health provide top quality care to the patients it serves in Clark and Champaign counties.

In Springfield, donors will have their loved ones’ names put on snowflake ornaments to help decorate one of the Christmas trees brightening the lobby of Springfield Regional Medical Center throughout the holiday season. Those will be on display during the Nov. 29 celebration but can be picked up between Dec. 26, 2023 and Jan. 3, 2024 when trees are taken down. After that, ornaments will be available at the Springfield Regional Medical Center Volunteer office. Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside Springfield Regional Medical Center.

You may also call the Volunteer Services office at 937-523-5190 to request an order form in the mail or if you have questions about either event or need more information.

Info from Mercy Health