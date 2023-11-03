Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com.

___

Friday, November 3

Gloria Theatre: After Death, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m. at Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: After Death, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 5

Gloria Theatre: After Death, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 6

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana

Urbana City School Board Policy Committee meeting: 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Urbana City School’s administrative offices, 711 Wood Street, Urbana, Ohio. The purpose of this meeting will be to review policy updates, changes, additions, and/or deletions

Tuesday, November 7

Election Day

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/’Fen’testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Sunday, November 12

Urbana’s Billy Clifford – Vaudeville Super Star: at 2 p.m., Dan Walter will present a program at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue, on the life and times of Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville Circuit in the early Twentieth Century.

Concord UMC Harvest Dinner: Inside dining. 4-6:30 p.m.; auction at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

Wayne Twp.: trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., moved from regular Nov. 20 date

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Building, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, November 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board Meeting: 2:30 p.m. at City Building Training Room

Saturday, November 18

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the DAV/VFW BrownRidge Hall to honor local veterans.

Sunday, November 19

A walk-through time, The Story of Urbana’s Residential Architectural Legacy: Join local Historian John Bry at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue at 2 p.m., as he discusses and highlights examples of Urbana’s unique architectural story, and how it all came to be over the span of two centuries.

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Wobble Gobble: At Champaign Family YMCA. Signups at 7:30 a.m. at Y front desk; events begin at 8:30 a.m. Preregister at https://champaignfamilyymca.org/turkey-trot-5K

Saturday, November 25

2023 Champaign County Holiday Bazaar: free admission at the Champaign County Fairgrounds; 80-plus vendors, food trucks, raffle & 50/50 Drawing; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Santa & Photo Booth Noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office