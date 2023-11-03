Man found dead in SUV identified by sheriff’s office

RUSH TWP. – The identity of a man found deceased in his vehicle on Oct. 31 has been identified as Roland C. France, age 67, of North Lewisburg.

On Oct. 31 at 8:59 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a dark-colored SUV that was located in a creek in the 11000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road in Rush Township.

Sheriff’s deputies as well as fire and EMS crews from North Lewisburg immediately responded. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer, black in color, had been traveling southeast on Middleburg-Plain City Road; upon approaching the 11000 block, the vehicle crossed over the left side of the roadway, travelled off the road, through a field and came to rest in a creek.

When crews checked the vehicle, an adult male occupant was discovered in the vehicle’s driver seat. Upon further examination, it was determined that the driver was deceased.

Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and coroner’s investigators processed the scene.

At this time there is no evidence of foul play. This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from sheriff’s office