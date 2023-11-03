Route 68, Route 4 part of construction this week

WEEK OF November 6, 2023

SIDNEY, Ohio (Friday, November 3, 2023) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

NEW IMPACTS:

State Route 4 Rail Crossing Closure – The railway will close the rail crossing on SR 4 between No. 10 Road and State Route 54 starting Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 17.

Detour: SR 54 East to IR 70 East to SR 56 West Back to SR 4

U.S. 68 Lane Closures – Expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 68 in both directions between the Champaign/Clark County Line and Springfield-Urbana Pike starting Tuesday, November 7 through Friday, November 17. Crews will be completing minor roadway repairs.