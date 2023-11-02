YMCA to honor Case

Dorothy Case (pictured) will be honored during the Champaign Family YMCA’s veterans’ event on Nov. 9. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Veterans Appreciation event to honor local veterans will be held in the Y lobby on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 8:30-11 a.m.

This year’s Veterans Appreciation breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by YMCA staff and volunteers. All area veterans, their families and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend.

In addition to food and camaraderie, the YMCA’s preschool students will perform patriotic songs and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 9:15 a.m.

The Y is pleased to recognize Y member Dorothy Case as this year’s featured local veteran.

Case completed active duty service in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1992 at WPAFB. From 1992 until retirement in 2009, she served in the USAF reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

During her career service at Rickenbacker, Wright-Patterson, Elgin and Bolling Air Force bases, Case received medals for meritorious service and an Air Force commendation. She served as a nurse and earned a Chief Nurse badge and completed the Battlefield Nursing course and Combat casualty care course. The YMCA salutes Case and all local veterans; we appreciate your service to our country!

For additional information, please call the Champaign Family YMCA at (937) 653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA