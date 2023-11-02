Annual breast cancer event raises more than $25,000

Gallery of Hope members for this year’s event were (from left) Diana Korte, Dawn Harris, Don Hiegel, Lisa Overholser, and Ce Greene. Submitted photo There are still bottles of our signature wine to purchase at the Dragonfly Winery and Vineyard that have the BFF of Champaign County charity’s label on them. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Fashion to a Tea: Denim and Diamonds Gala 2023 was a great success with over 340 attendees in October.

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County raised over $25,000 during this event which will go to help people in Champaign County with breast related issues. We are appreciative to the Urbana football team which helped serve dinner and provided assistance to our Gallery of Hope when they came on stage.

We are also thankful to Ashley Hixenbaugh, Tami Rockenbaugh, Amy and Scott Marsh, Corey Mays and his dad, Michael Mays, Dana Ober, and Peyton O’Laughlin from Mechanicsburg Schools, who were our wine servers for the evening. The wine was provided by Dragonfly Winery. Thank you Kent and Connie Eichenhauer. There are still bottles of our signature wine to purchase at the winery that have our label on them.

Thank you to K Family & Concessions for providing a wonderful dinner for all to enjoy. We are thrilled we had dessert boxes donated from Let’s Eat Cake, filled with cookies and other other treats. Thank you Tina Knotts! We had an added bonus with Cheyenne Brunke who donated a photo booth and provided props for our attendees to capture great moments at the Gala.

We are thankful to Rich Ebert who as always is a great DJ and provides some wonderful music for us to listen to. Thank you to Doug Baltes for entertaining our guests with his magic. Thank you to Aaron and his son, Myles (Cash) Brown to run our live auction for the evening. They are such a blessing to have in our community and donate their time to this event.

We are thankful and humbled by all of our sponsors for this year’s gala. We are also grateful to all who donated for the live auction, silent auction, and raffle items. We are forever grateful for your kindness. We will be excited to begin the planning of the 2024 Gallery of Hope Gala this January. We meet the second Wednesday of every month at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene on state Route 29 at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested, please join us.

2023 Sponsors

Diamond Sponsors

Berry Digital Solutions

Greene’s Warriors

Honeywell

K Family Concession & Catering/The OT Farms LLC

Let’s Eat Cake

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital

Mike Major

Tammy & Victoria

Urbana Vet Clinic

Denim Sponsors

Affinity Care of Ohio, Hospice and Palliative

American Legion Post #238, Mechanicsburg

Beverly Bolin-Elliot

Dave Kehl Chevrolet

Dayton Physicians Network

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellars

London Dental Care – Jennifer R. Sogan DDS

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church- Women of Faith

MIXX165

Cassady Family/Tim’s Towing

Jay and Penny Underwood

Your Hometown Productions

Your Hometown Techs

Basic Sponsors

All is Well Massage Therapy

Bauer Stove & Fireplace

Blanche

Bundy Baking Solutions

Civista Bank

Commissioner and Mrs. Nino Vitale

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters

Honorable Judge Brett Gilbert

IH Credit Union

Jones-Kenny-Zechman Funeral Home

King Law Office LPA LLC

Lily’s Garden

NTC Metal Works

Park National Bank

Pullins Drainage & Excavating

Tom Moore Excavating

Truman and Kate Johnson

V. Patrick Hamilton Group, REMAX Realtors

Info from Kristyn Campbell/Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County