Annual breast cancer event raises more than $25,000

Fashion to a Tea: Denim and Diamonds Gala 2023 was a great success with over 340 attendees in October.
Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County raised over $25,000 during this event which will go to help people in Champaign County with breast related issues. We are appreciative to the Urbana football team which helped serve dinner and provided assistance to our Gallery of Hope when they came on stage.
We are also thankful to Ashley Hixenbaugh, Tami Rockenbaugh, Amy and Scott Marsh, Corey Mays and his dad, Michael Mays, Dana Ober, and Peyton O’Laughlin from Mechanicsburg Schools, who were our wine servers for the evening. The wine was provided by Dragonfly Winery. Thank you Kent and Connie Eichenhauer. There are still bottles of our signature wine to purchase at the winery that have our label on them.
Thank you to K Family & Concessions for providing a wonderful dinner for all to enjoy. We are thrilled we had dessert boxes donated from Let’s Eat Cake, filled with cookies and other other treats. Thank you Tina Knotts! We had an added bonus with Cheyenne Brunke who donated a photo booth and provided props for our attendees to capture great moments at the Gala.
We are thankful to Rich Ebert who as always is a great DJ and provides some wonderful music for us to listen to. Thank you to Doug Baltes for entertaining our guests with his magic. Thank you to Aaron and his son, Myles (Cash) Brown to run our live auction for the evening. They are such a blessing to have in our community and donate their time to this event.
We are thankful and humbled by all of our sponsors for this year’s gala. We are also grateful to all who donated for the live auction, silent auction, and raffle items. We are forever grateful for your kindness. We will be excited to begin the planning of the 2024 Gallery of Hope Gala this January. We meet the second Wednesday of every month at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene on state Route 29 at 5:30 p.m. If you are interested, please join us.
2023 Sponsors
Diamond Sponsors
Berry Digital Solutions
Greene’s Warriors
Honeywell
K Family Concession & Catering/The OT Farms LLC
Let’s Eat Cake
Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital
Mike Major
Tammy & Victoria
Urbana Vet Clinic
Denim Sponsors
Affinity Care of Ohio, Hospice and Palliative
American Legion Post #238, Mechanicsburg
Beverly Bolin-Elliot
Dave Kehl Chevrolet
Dayton Physicians Network
Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellars
London Dental Care – Jennifer R. Sogan DDS
Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church- Women of Faith
MIXX165
Cassady Family/Tim’s Towing
Jay and Penny Underwood
Your Hometown Productions
Your Hometown Techs
Basic Sponsors
All is Well Massage Therapy
Bauer Stove & Fireplace
Blanche
Bundy Baking Solutions
Civista Bank
Commissioner and Mrs. Nino Vitale
Hemisphere Coffee Roasters
Honorable Judge Brett Gilbert
IH Credit Union
Jones-Kenny-Zechman Funeral Home
King Law Office LPA LLC
Lily’s Garden
NTC Metal Works
Park National Bank
Pullins Drainage & Excavating
Tom Moore Excavating
Truman and Kate Johnson
V. Patrick Hamilton Group, REMAX Realtors
Info from Kristyn Campbell/Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County