The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Sunday, Oct. 15 for Lady Raine’s Boutique. The shop is located at 1472 E U.S. Hwy 36 E Unit G, Urbana. Lady Raine’s carries formal wear, prom dresses, wedding dresses, new, liquidated, and gently used clothing. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. Pictured left to right are Brad and Anita Craig, Lady Lorraine Taylor, Melinda Kondracki, Courtney Burnett and Amanda Knott.

Submitted photo