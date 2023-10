WL-S’s Bailey Poppe (pictured) recorded her 1,000th career dig against Kettering Alter on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

BROOKVILLE – Eighth-seeded Kettering Alter held off top-seeded WL-S, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12, in a Division III volleyball district semifinal on Monday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 20 kills and 15 digs, including her 1,000th career dig, Londyn Loveless had 22 assists, 12 digs and 1 ace, Briley Sullivan had 8 kills, 1 dig and 1 dig, Olivia Wilcox had 29 digs and was 14/14 serving and Ava Poppe had 15 kills, 21 digs and 6 aces.

WL-S finishes the season at 20-5 overall.