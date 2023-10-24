Tigers advance in girls soccer tourney

WL-S’s Rosey Dunham (pictured) attempts a header during Monday night’s match. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Isaiah Reminder (9) plays defense against Troy Christian Tuesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Delaney Jones scored 2 goals as unbeaten WL-S defeated Dayton Christian, 4-0, in the Division III girls soccer sectional on Monday.

Megan Hollar and Rosey Dunham each had a goal for the Tigers and Ava Johnson added an assist.

Audrey Collins had 2 saves in goal for WL-S (18-0), which advances to play Clermont Northeastern at Xenia on Thursday.

Urbana falls

DAYTON – Carroll knocked off Urbana, 7-0, in the Division II girls soccer sectional on Monday.

The Hillclimbers finish the season 14-3-1 overall and as champions of the CBC/KTD.

WL-S boys lose

TROY – Top-seeded Troy Christian beat 11th-seeded WL-S, 4-0, in the Division III boys soccer sectional on Tuesday.

The score was tied, 0-0, at the half.

For WL-S, Tucker Searles had 8 saves in goal.

The Tigers finish the season at 10-6-2.