Tigers advance in girls soccer tourney

BELLEFONTAINE – Delaney Jones scored 2 goals as unbeaten WL-S defeated Dayton Christian, 4-0, in the Division III girls soccer sectional on Monday.
Megan Hollar and Rosey Dunham each had a goal for the Tigers and Ava Johnson added an assist.
Audrey Collins had 2 saves in goal for WL-S (18-0), which advances to play Clermont Northeastern at Xenia on Thursday.
Urbana falls
DAYTON – Carroll knocked off Urbana, 7-0, in the Division II girls soccer sectional on Monday.
The Hillclimbers finish the season 14-3-1 overall and as champions of the CBC/KTD.
WL-S boys lose
TROY – Top-seeded Troy Christian beat 11th-seeded WL-S, 4-0, in the Division III boys soccer sectional on Tuesday.
The score was tied, 0-0, at the half.
For WL-S, Tucker Searles had 8 saves in goal.
The Tigers finish the season at 10-6-2.