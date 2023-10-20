Indians hold off Triad; WL-S wins big

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg held off Triad, 29-24, in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg (6-4, 3-2) had already clinched a playoff berth in Division VII, Region 28.

The Indians led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter and 15-6 at the half.

The Cardinals (1-9, 1-4) pulled to within 15-12 early in the third quarter, but the Indians responded with a touchdown to make it 22-12.

Triad came back with a quick TD to cut the deficit to 22-18 at the end of the third quarter.

Mechanicbsurg scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 29-18.

WL-S 55, Fairbanks 0

MILFORD CENTER – Gabe McGill rushed for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem routed Fairbanks, 55-0, in OHC football Friday night.

The Tigers (9-1, 4-1) had already clinched a Division VI, Region 24 home playoff game to be held next Friday night.

McGill rushed for 3 touchdowns and teammate Josh Wilcoxon added 2 rushing TDs in the first quarter as the Tigers raced out to a 35-0 lead.

WL-S led, 41-0, at the half.

For the Tigers, Miles Hostetler completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for 107 yards.

WL-S had 422 total yards compared to 43 for Fairbanks.