Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

___

Friday, October 20

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

UHS powderpuff football game: 5:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 23

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Tuesday, October 24

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, October 25

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Thursday, October 26

Free lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum: artificial intelligence and medical care, 11 a.m., Steven Polsley presenter. Public is welcome

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Friday, October 27

Let the Ghoul Times Roll: Monument Square District is presenting a Halloween event from 5-9 p.m. Judging for “Best Costume” will be on East Court St, 7:30 p.m. kids judging and 8 p.m. adult judging. There will be no parking in the Square or first block of North Main Street and the first block of East Court Street will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the event

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paris Public Library

Saturday, October 28

Indoor Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. at 609 E. Water St., Urbana, (Trustwell Living/Urbana Place). Open to the public

Monday, October 30

City of Urbana North Main Street Corridor Plan Re-imagine North Main: A Collaborative Community Effort Public Meeting: 6-8 p.m. in the Training Room, Urbana Municipal Building, 205 South Main Street, Urbana. All are welcome to attend this in-person event. You are encouraged to provide your opinion on the look and feel of North Main Street, what you can do there, and how you move about in the area. Come and go as you please; formal presentation at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

Wayne Twp.: trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., moved from regular Nov. 6 date

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/’Fen’testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Sunday, November 12

Urbana’s Billy Clifford – Vaudeville Super Star: at 2 p.m., Dan Walter will present a program at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue, on the life and times of Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville Circuit in the early Twentieth Century.

Concord UMC Harvest Dinner: Inside dining. 4-6:30 p.m.; auction at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

Wayne Twp.: trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., moved from regular Nov. 20 date

Sunday, November 19

A walk-through time, The Story of Urbana’s Residential Architectural Legacy: Join local Historian John Bry at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue at 2 p.m., as he discusses and highlights examples of Urbana’s unique architectural story, and how it all came to be over the span of two centuries.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office