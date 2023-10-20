Urbana loses to London but clinches playoff berth

Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw (left) returns a kickoff against visiting London Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Unbeaten London knocked off Urbana, 49-7, in CBC/KTD football Friday night at UHS.

Even with the loss, Urbana (7-3, 2-3) still clinched a playoff berth in Division IV, Region 16 and will have a road game next Friday night.

On London’s opening possession of the game, the Red Raiders scored on a 45-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe connected with Aiden Bradshaw on a touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7.

London returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a TD, which gave the visitors a 14-7 lead.

A rushing touchdown with three minutes remaining in the first quarter gave London a 21-7 lead.

London added another rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the second quarter to make it 28-7 at the half.

A London rushing TD midway through the third quarter gave the Red Raiders a 35-7 lead.

London added another rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 42-7 and start a running clock.

Yet another rushing TD midway through the fourth quarter gave the Red Raiders a 49-7 lead.

Graham 31, Ben Logan 8

ST. PARIS – Daniel Hoke rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns as Graham earned its first win of the season in defeating Ben Logan, 31-8, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.

Graham’s Caden Strader picked up a safety early in the game as the Falcons led, 2-0, at the end of the first quarter.

Hoke scored twice in the second quarter as Graham took a 16-8 lead at the half.

Graham’s Kamren Hardwick scored on a run in the third quarter and he caught a touchdown pass from Gage Stull in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons had 256 total yards compared to 119 for the Raiders.

Graham finishes the season at 1-9, 1-4.