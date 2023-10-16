Local Master Gardeners offer scholarship

Submitted story

The Ohio State University Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a scholarship for one gardener to receive the Ohio State Master Gardener Volunteer training.

The current Master Gardener training is a combination of online classes completed at your own pace, and 7 in-person labs that are held at various farms, greenhouses or gardening locations.

The training is so interesting and the labs are a great opportunity to meet others in the Master Gardener program, many from other counties taking the same training.

The Master Gardener training must be completed in 18 months and then a total of 50 volunteer hours must be logged for your training to be complete. Champaign County Master Gardeners have many opportunities to get volunteer hours while doing what we enjoy.

We have volunteer opportunities at the Market Street Community Gardens, Freedom Grove, Champaign County fair beds, Champaign County Shooting Range, Champaign County Libraries Grab and Go, making presentations to various gardening groups, Champaign County Farmers Market, the Master Gardener Help Line, just to name a few.

If you are interested in applying for the scholarship, please call the Ohio State University Extension office at 937-484-1526, or email Deb Knowles at knowles.104@osu.edu and request information about the application. Deadline for completed applications to be received at the OSU Extension office is December 1.

Submitted by

Marsha Hess

President, Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers