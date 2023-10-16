State track meet moving to Dayton for 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the 2024 track and field state tournament will be held at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

The track at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University will be removed in May and replaced with a new track that will take several months to complete.

Welcome Stadium hosted the OHSAA track and field state tournament from 1999-2003 after the track was removed from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Dayton Public Schools recently completed a $34 million renovation project at Welcome Stadium that included a new track, football field, press box, concourse and locker rooms.

The track and field state tournament will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in 2025 and 2026 to complete the current three-year contract. Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium has hosted the state tournament since 2004, with the exceptions of 2020, when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021, when each division was held at a high school in central Ohio.