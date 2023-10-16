WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH

Titus Submitted photo Payne Submitted photo

Submitted story

The following are West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for October:

NAME: Carter Titus

PARENTS: Jill and Matthew Titus

School Activities and Awards:

Soccer, Band, Key Club, Link Crew, Spanish Club, NHS, Student Council, Science

Olympiad, Illuminate Committee, Student United Way

If I were principal for a day:

I would hold a school wide community Service Day

Favorite school memory:

Participating in Student Sections at Sporting Events

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My family, teachers, teammates and classmates.

Because: they help and inspire me to be and do my my best.

Lately, I have been reading:

I actually don’t read books unless I have to.

My advice to parents:

Be there for your kids.We aren’t always good at saying it, but we do notice and

appreciate all of the help and support we get from you.

My biggest regret:

COVID causing me to miss out on experiences and trips.

Next year I will be:

Attending a college majoring in Education to become a High School History teacher

_____

NAME: Tommi Payne

GUARDIANS: Lindsay and Shaun McCafferty

School Activities and Awards: I am not in any sports. I’ve gotten 2 white tigers last school year. I help Ms. Alycia Smith in the multiple disability room. I absolutely love it. Those kids are absolutely amazing. I help with the students and they always put a smile on your face!

If I were principal for a day: I would decorate the school for every season.

Favorite school memory: my first day at school and meeting my best friends Makenzy Sandefur and Mia Elliott.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My aunt Lynny and Uncle Shauny

Because: When I was at my lowest in life they were right by my side helping me get out of a hole that I never thought I would get out of. They remind me everyday that I do have a meaning in life and not to give up on myself. I’m so beyond grateful to have them in my life. I love them oh so much! Thank you guys for putting up with me

Lately, I have been reading: nothing

My advice to parents: let your kids make their own decisions and let them learn from it.

My biggest regret: letting people walk all over me.

Next year I will be: Hopefully a paraprofessional at West Liberty Salem. I want to come back to these kids.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal