WL-S’s Megan Hollar (left) kicks the game-winning goal against Greeneview on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Megan Hollar scored 2 goals as the undefeated WL-S girls soccer team beat Greeneview, 3-2, on Thursday to claim its second straight OHC championship.

For the Tigers (17-0, 9-0), Delaney Jones scored a goal and Audrey Collins had 3 saves in goal.

In OHC boys soccer on Thursday, WL-S had its 5-game winning streak snapped with a 3-1 loss to Greeneview.

Matthew Christison scored for the Tigers and Carter Titus had 4 saves in goal.