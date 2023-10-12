WL-S downs Mechanicsburg in volleyball

Visiting WL-S beat Mechanicsburg, 25-17; 25-17; 25-20, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (18-4, 14-2), Londyn Loveless had 12 assists and 3 digs, Ava Poppe had 13 kills and 3 digs and Bailey Poppe added 17 kills, 11 digs, 1 block and 8 aces.

WL-S won the jayvee match, 25-17, 25-6. For the Tigers, Kiersten Stoll had 5 kills and Lili Heminger added 5 kills, 1 assist and 2 aces.

Graham wins

Graham downed North Union, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

Urbana falls

Bellefontaine defeated Urbana, 25-11, 25-7, 25-10, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.