Urbana routs Kenton Ridge on homecoming

Urbana scored early and often in routing visiting Kenton Ridge, 41-7, in a CBC/MRD homecoming matchup Friday night.
UHS’s Aiden Bradshaw returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to give the home team a 7-0 lead.
Three minutes later, a TD pass from Will Donahoe to Bradshaw made it 14-0.
Late in the first quarter, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Donahoe to Colton Teepe gave the Hillclimbers a 21-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Urbana’s Austin Hill scored on a 10-yard run to make it 28-0.
Two minutes later, KR scored on a TD pass to cut the deficit to 28-7.
Late in the second quarter, Donahoe booted a field goal to give UHS a 31-7 lead at the half.
Early in the third quarter, Donahoe connected with Bradshaw on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 38-7.
UHS led, 38-7, heading into the fourth quarter with a running clock.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Donahoe kicked a field goal to put UHS on top, 41-7.
Urbana (6-1, 1-1) plays at Bellefontaine next Friday night.
Shawnee 47, Graham 7
SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee defeated Graham, 47-7, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.
Shawnee led, 26-0, by early in the second quarter and soon increased its lead to 40-0 by the half.
Graham scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (0-7, 0-2) host Northwestern next Friday night.