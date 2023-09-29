Urbana routs Kenton Ridge on homecoming

Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday night’s win over visiting Kenton Ridge. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana scored early and often in routing visiting Kenton Ridge, 41-7, in a CBC/MRD homecoming matchup Friday night.

UHS’s Aiden Bradshaw returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to give the home team a 7-0 lead.

Three minutes later, a TD pass from Will Donahoe to Bradshaw made it 14-0.

Late in the first quarter, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Donahoe to Colton Teepe gave the Hillclimbers a 21-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Urbana’s Austin Hill scored on a 10-yard run to make it 28-0.

Two minutes later, KR scored on a TD pass to cut the deficit to 28-7.

Late in the second quarter, Donahoe booted a field goal to give UHS a 31-7 lead at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Donahoe connected with Bradshaw on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 38-7.

UHS led, 38-7, heading into the fourth quarter with a running clock.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Donahoe kicked a field goal to put UHS on top, 41-7.

Urbana (6-1, 1-1) plays at Bellefontaine next Friday night.

Shawnee 47, Graham 7

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee defeated Graham, 47-7, in CBC/MRD football Friday night.

Shawnee led, 26-0, by early in the second quarter and soon increased its lead to 40-0 by the half.

Graham scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons (0-7, 0-2) host Northwestern next Friday night.