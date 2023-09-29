West Jefferson defeats WL-S; Indians win

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland (pictured) helped lead the Indians to a big win over visiting Fairbanks Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST JEFFERSON – In a battle of unbeatens, West Jefferson knocked off WL-S, 62-47, in an OHC football shootout Friday night.

West Jefferson led, 14-13, at the end of the first quarter and 28-27 at the half.

West Jefferson owned a 42-33 lead after three quarters.

The Tigers (6-1, 1-1) host Mechanicsburg next Friday night.

M’burg 47, Fairbanks 7

MECHANICSBURG – Jayden Roland ran, threw, caught and returned an interception for a touchdown all in the first half as Mechanicsburg pounded Fairbanks, 47-7, in an OHC homecoming matchup Friday night.

Mechanicsburg jumped out to a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the third TD of the stanza coming on Roland’s interception return.

A 49-yard touchdown run by Roland midway through the second quarter gave MHS a 26-0 lead.

Mechanicsburg’s Liam O’Laughlin caught a seven-yard TD pass late in the second quarter to make it 33-0, and following an interception, Roland caught a touchdown pass to give MHS a 40-0 lead at the half.

For the game, Roland rushed for 114 yards on 11 carries.

The Indians (4-3, 1-1) play at WL-S next Friday night.

Northeastern 44, Triad 6

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern defeated Triad, 44-6, in OHC football Friday night.

Northeastern grabbed an early 7-0 lead, but Triad responded with a rushing touchdown to make it 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The Jets added a field goal late in the first quarter to make it 10-6.

A Northeastern rushing TD with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the Jets a 17-6 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, the Jets added another rushing touchdown to make it 24-6.

A Northeastern rushing TD late in the second quarter gave the Jets a 30-6 lead.

The Cardinals fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Northeastern added a rushing touchdown just before the half to make it 37-6.

The Cardinals (1-6, 1-1) host unbeaten West Jefferson next Friday night.