September is Direct Support Professional Appreciation Month

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

There is a very special week in September that we at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities like to celebrate. The week is Direct Support Professionals Recognition week and was celebrated the 10th – 16th this month.

You may be wondering what a Direct Support Professional (DSP) is and why that role is so special. DSPs work directly with people with disabilities to provide care and support to assist people to live more independently. You can find DSPs in homes and apartments or out and about in the community assisting people with a variety of daily tasks, like grocery shopping or banking. DSPs may also work in programs that provide day or vocational support to people with developmental disabilities.

DSPs can work as independent contractors with the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities or they can work with one of the provider agencies located in our area. CCBDD works directly with both the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and our local provider agencies to support DSPs and the people they serve.

Without our DSPs, people with disabilities would have less choices for their living situations. In 2024, after much advocacy, the rate that DSPs will be paid is going up by as much as 38%. This is a great opportunity to attract more people to the field and to reward the dedicated DSPs in our area for their hard work.

In Champaign County, we wanted to recognize our DSPs for their hard work and dedication. The CCBDD was able to provide each DSP that works in Champaign County with a token of appreciation for continuing to work with individuals served who live in our community.

If you or someone you know wants to learn more about how to become a DSP, the SCBDD can help with that. We have a dedicated Provider Support Coordinator who can assist with the certification process, from start to finish. Please call us at 937-653-5217 and ask for Amy Hubbard.

If you would like to learn more about SCBDD and other services we provide, please visit our website at www.champaigncdbdd.org and make sure to follow us on social media.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.