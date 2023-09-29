Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, September 29
Kiser Lake Wetland State Nature Preserve: will host an Early Evening, Early Autumn Hike on Friday at 6 p.m. Meet at the parking lot: 3975 Kiser Lake Rd. St. Paris.
Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 30
Graham Pee Wee Football/Cheer First Responders Night: 5 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Proceeds benefit first responders, who will be honored as guests of the event at small recognition ceremony
Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, October 2
Red Cross blood drive: noon – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St. For an appointment schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Wednesday, October 4
Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St. For an appointment schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Thursday October 5
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all
Friday, October 6
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Saturday, October 7
Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
St. Paris Meet the Candidates event: 5-8 p.m. at JSP Fire Building
Monday, October 9
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St. in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Tuesday, October 10
The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will hold its October meeting at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E State Route 29. A representative of the Chamber of Commerce will provide an update about growth in the community. Also a representative from the Johnny Appleseed Museum will provide their latest news. A catered lunch will be served at a cost of $15. For a reservation please contact Ruth at 937-605-3105 by October 6.
Thursday, October 12
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 15
Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31
Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office