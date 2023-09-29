Mercy Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio reach agreement

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD —Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio

have reached a multi-year agreement providing Anthem members with continued access to affordable,

high-quality care at all Mercy Health hospitals, outpatient care centers, and physician offices. As a result,

all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members will have continued in-network

coverage at Mercy Health. Anthem has agreed to cover any claims that patients may have incurred

during the period of time that Mercy Health was out of network with Anthem Medicaid since July 1.

The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans. With

the new contract, Anthem members covered by these plans will have access to affordable coverage at

Mercy Health until 2028.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we

serve,” said Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson. “We worked together to creatively address

affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement

provides long-term stable access to care at Mercy Health without cost increases for our members and

employers.”

“We understand that being out network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with

Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” said Adam

Groshans, president of the Mercy Health – Springfield market. “We sincerely believe that access to

quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’

access to compassionate care close to home.”

Details of the agreement are not being released due to confidentiality provisions in the contract. As part

of the agreement, Mercy Health has agreed to dismiss the Virginia lawsuit as the organizations form

collaborative teams to address claims submissions and payment processes.

Anthem members may contact the Member Service phone number on their Anthem ID card for

assistance with any questions. Mercy Health patients may also call 888-354-0205 for more information.

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and

the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than

60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as

throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital, has a

mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring

good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Mercy Health – Springfield is a

comprehensive, regional health care system, known for quality, innovation, compassionate service, and a caring culture. With

two hospitals and numerous physician offices and care locations, Mercy Health ensures easy access to safe, effective, timely and

cost-efficient care for every stage of life through a network of hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities as well as

rehabilitation and outreach services. To learn more, visit mercy.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Community Insurance Company an independent licensee of the Blue

Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue

Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

Info from Mercy Health