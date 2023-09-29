Mercy Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio reach agreement

Submitted story
SPRINGFIELD —Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio
have reached a multi-year agreement providing Anthem members with continued access to affordable,
high-quality care at all Mercy Health hospitals, outpatient care centers, and physician offices. As a result,
all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members will have continued in-network
coverage at Mercy Health. Anthem has agreed to cover any claims that patients may have incurred
during the period of time that Mercy Health was out of network with Anthem Medicaid since July 1.
The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans. With
the new contract, Anthem members covered by these plans will have access to affordable coverage at
Mercy Health until 2028.
“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we
serve,” said Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson. “We worked together to creatively address
affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement
provides long-term stable access to care at Mercy Health without cost increases for our members and
employers.”
“We understand that being out network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with
Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” said Adam
Groshans, president of the Mercy Health – Springfield market. “We sincerely believe that access to
quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’
access to compassionate care close to home.”
Details of the agreement are not being released due to confidentiality provisions in the contract. As part
of the agreement, Mercy Health has agreed to dismiss the Virginia lawsuit as the organizations form
collaborative teams to address claims submissions and payment processes.
Anthem members may contact the Member Service phone number on their Anthem ID card for
assistance with any questions. Mercy Health patients may also call 888-354-0205 for more information.
Info from Mercy Health