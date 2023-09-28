Tigers still unbeaten in girls soccer

Unbeaten WL-S defeated Southeastern, 7-0, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

Scoring goals for WL-S (12-0, 6-0) were Delaney Jones, Megan Hollar, Rosey Dunham, Ava Johnson, Maddie Cole, Chloe Bender and Lilly Weaver.

Picking up assists were Weaver, Emery Longaberger, Hollar, Emma Vigar and Zoie Vermillion.

JH football

The WL-S junior high football team lost to West Jefferson, 18-0.

For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had an interception, James Brehm forced a fumble and Liam Barger had a fumble recovery.