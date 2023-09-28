WL-S improves to 14-2 in volleyball

Mechanicsburg’s Ava Moore (pictured) keeps the point alive against Triad on Thursday. Mechanicsburg won the match. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S downed West Jefferson, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (14-2, 11-1), Londyn Loveless had 28 assists, 7 digs and was 13/14 serving, Ava Poppe had 13 kills, 6 digs and 6 aces and Bailey Poppe added 27 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks and was 12/12 serving with 1 ace.

The WL-S jayvee Black team won, 25-17, 25-16. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 14 digs, 1 assist and 1 ace and Reagan Bradford had 3 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks and 5 aces.

The WL-S jayvee Orange team won, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24. For the Tigers, Kaitlyn Metz had 2 assists, 20 digs, 3 kills and 3 aces.

Graham loses

Ben Logan defeated Graham, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

JH volleyball

The unbeaten WL-S 7th grade volleyball team topped Mechanicsburg, 25-7, 25-21.

WL-S 8th graders lost, 25-12, 25-16.