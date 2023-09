Rev. Dave Cox, a Vietnam Veteran and Chaplain of the VFW #5451 and DAV #31, stands in front of the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, on Friday, September 22. The Moving Wall was set up next to Grimes Field in Urbana and open 24-hours a day all weekend until September 25. Andrew Grimm Photography The Moving Wall was set up next to Grimes Field and open 24-hours a day all weekend until September 25. Andrew Grimm Photography

