PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Tarzan and I am a 15-month-old Beagle boy.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Tarzan and I am a 15-month-old Beagle boy. I was an owner-surrender at another shelter where I was scheduled to be euthanized. A very kind lady paid the fee to get me out of there and saved me. She called Barely Used Pets which always has room for Beagles because we get adopted fast! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They also say that I am smart … well I knew that already! I’m also funny and athletic. Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets