Urbana Daily Citizen seeks local candidates’ contact information

The Urbana Daily Citizen is asking all candidates in contested local races on the Nov. 7 ballot to email the newspaper office. Only candidates in contested races are affected by this outreach.

If you are a candidate in such a race, please email UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com no later than Sept. 30 with your name, preferred email address, phone number and contested race in which you are a candidate.

Candidates who contact the newspaper as requested – by email – will be included in the newspaper’s efforts to preview their Nov. 7 races.