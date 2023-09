Pictured from left to right are Micheal Nitchman, Beth McCain, Keelie Lyden, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Jody Adams, Wanda Meyers, Nick Redavide, and Sara Neer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, September 8 for Mainline Health & Wellness and Natural Esthetics. Their office is located at 300 N Main St Gable 1, Urbana. Mainline Health and Wellness is an IV therapy clinic that utilizes vitamins and minerals to aid in weight loss, hydration, and overall health.

Natural Esthetics located in the same building offers microneedling with PrP, dermal fillers, and botox.

Info from Chamber of Commerce