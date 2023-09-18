Local school districts receive ratings

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released annual report cards rating public school districts.

West Liberty-Salem and Mechanicsburg tied for the top overall score in the county with 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. Graham had 4 stars, Triad 3.5 and Urbana 3.

Subcategories of the overall ratings include:

-Achievement: This component represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall.

-Progress: This component looks closely at the growth all students are making based on their past performances.

-Gap Closing: The Gap Closing Component is a measure of the reduction in educational gaps for student subgroups.

-Graduation: The Graduation Component is a measure of the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate and the five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate.

-Early Literacy: The Early Literacy Component is a measure of reading improvement and proficiency for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Champaign County’s public school districts, listed below alphabetically, received the following overall ratings followed by scores for each subcategory. Also included are student and teacher statistics:

Graham – Overall rating of 4 (Exceeds state standards): Achievement 3 (Meets state standards in academic achievement); Progress 4 (Significant evidence that the district exceeded student growth expectations); Gap Closing 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps); Graduation 4 (Exceeds state standards in graduation rates); Early Literacy 3 (Meets state standards in early literacy (K-3).

Graham’s enrollment is 1,529 students, attendance rate is 93.8%, four-year graduation rate is 96.7%, teacher attendance rate is 94.5%, average teacher salary is $60,908 and average years of experience of teachers is 18 years.

Mechanicsburg – Overall rating of 4.5 (Exceeds state standards). Subcategories: Achievement 4 (Exceeds state standards in academic achievement); Progress 4 (Significant evidence that the district exceeded student growth expectations); Gap Closing 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps); Graduation 4 (Exceeds state standards in graduation rates); Early Literacy 3 (Meets state standards in early literacy (K-3).

Mechanicsburg’s enrollment is 822 students, attendance rate is 93.6%, four-year graduation rate is 93.1%, teacher attendance rate is 94.4%, average teacher salary is $57,528 and average years of experience of teachers is 17 years.

Triad – Overall rating of 3.5 (Meets state standards). Subcategories: Achievement 4 (Exceeds state standards in academic achievement); Progress 2 (Significant evidence that the district fell short of student growth expectations); Gap Closing 4 (Meets state standards in closing educational gaps); Graduation 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in graduation rates); Early Literacy 3 (Meets state standards in early literacy (K-3).

Triad’s enrollment is 772 students, attendance rate is 92.5%, four-year graduation rate is 98.5%, teacher attendance rate is 95%, average teacher salary is $59,046 and average years of experience of teachers is 13 years.

West Liberty-Salem – Overall rating of 4.5 (Exceeds state standards). Subcategories: Achievement 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in academic achievement); Progress 3 (Evidence that the district exceeded student growth expectations); Gap Closing 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps); Graduation 5 (Significantly exceeds state standards in graduation rates); Early Literacy 3 (Meets state standards in early literacy (K-3).

West Liberty-Salem’s enrollment is 1,167 students, attendance rate is 94%, four-year graduation rate is 97.8%, teacher attendance rate is 95.5%, average teacher salary is $63,517 and average years of experience of teachers is 18 years.

Urbana – Overall rating of 3 (Meets state standards). Subcategories: Achievement 3 (Meets state standards in academic achievement); Progress 3 (Evidence that the district exceeded student growth expectations); Gap Closing 4 (Meets state standards in closing educational gaps); Graduation 2 (Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates); Early Literacy 3 (Meets state standards in early literacy (K-3).

Urbana’s enrollment is 1,794 students, attendance rate is 91.7%, four-year graduation rate is 81.8%, teacher attendance rate is 93.7%, average teacher salary is $65,149 and average years of experience of teachers is 16 years.