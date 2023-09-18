Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, September 20

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20

Friday, September 22,

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

21st Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana

Graham Band Festival: 7 p.m. at Dallas Stadium, Graham High School

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 3:30 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Buckeye Bash – OSU/Notre Game football game viewing party, free admission, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

About the Urbana Country Club: Julie Johnson will be giving a presentation on the history of the Urbana Country Club. The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Hill (PG-13), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Saturday, September 30

Graham Pee Wee Football/Cheer First Responders Night: 5 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Proceeds benefit first responders, who will be honored as guests of the event at small recognition ceremony

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Thursday October 5

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all

Friday, October 6

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Saturday, October 7

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Monday, October 9

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 15

Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office