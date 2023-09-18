Graham sweeps Indian Lake in soccer

Graham defeated Indian Lake, 3-1, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

For the Falcons, Luke Dalton, Owen Powell and Dietrich Rembold each scored a goal and Jacob Goldsberry had nine saves in goal.

In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Graham beat Indian Lake, 5-4.

Urbana

Mya Laird scored 2 goals as Urbana downed Tecumseh, 3-0, in CBC girls soccer on Monday.

For UHS, Lyza Forson had 14 saves in goal.

Tecumseh beat Urbana, 9-0, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

Jayvee soccer

The WL-S jayvee boys soccer team tied Troy Christian, 0-0, on Monday. Hunter Little and Kyler Landhardt earned the credit by saving a total of 9 shots. Little saved 7 while Langhardt saved 2.