WL-S homecoming is this week

Homecoming Court members are: Senior Queen Candidates include Mallory Bostick, Madeline Cole, Megan Hollar, Brooklyn Wilcoxon, and Isabelle Wygal. Senior King Candidates are Riggs Lapp, Joey LaRoche, Sam Lauck, Gabe McGill, and Carter Titus; Junior Attendant: Londyn Loveless; Sophomore Attendant: Marisa Smith; Freshman Attendant: Kiersten Stoll. Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem has announced their 2023 Homecoming Court and Attendants.

Homecoming Court members are: Senior Queen Candidates include Mallory Bostick, Madeline Cole, Megan Hollar, Brooklyn Wilcoxon, and Isabelle Wygal. Senior King Candidates are Riggs Lapp, Joey LaRoche, Sam Lauck, Gabe McGill, and Carter Titus; Junior Attendant: Londyn Loveless; Sophomore Attendant: Marisa Smith; Freshman Attendant: Kiersten Stoll.

This year’s Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal is Louise Dunham. Dunham has been an active part of the West Liberty-Salem community since 1970 when she was hired to teach high school physical education and health for girls only. Over the years at West Liberty-Salem, she taught high school, middle school, and elementary physical education. Her passion for the development of interscholastic female sports motivated her to organize many of the varsity girls’ sports programs that are so successful at WL-S today. She coached JH track and field, volleyball, basketball, and cheer. She is also responsible for developing the best elementary track and field day that continues today; it is noted to be the inspiration behind the many runners who join the great running programs offered at WL-S. Later in her career, Dunham would be hired as one of the first female athletic directors in the area where she served until she retired from both athletic directing and teaching in 2003. She continues to serve local school districts as a substitute teacher and volunteers with West Liberty-Salem athletics officiating, bookkeeping, and mentoring coaches and young athletes.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. Homecoming court will line up at 5:45 p.m. at Lions Park and floats should line up at 6 p.m. The parade will begin leaving Lions Park on Pickrelltown Road, traveling down Route 68 into the village, turning left on state Route 245, and back to Lions Park. A community bonfire will immediately follow. School Principal Greg Johnson will introduce the homecoming court, attendants, and fall sports teams.

On Friday, students in K-12 will attend the school pep rally. They will follow the Tiger Jungle student section theme of Neon Day for their spirit day theme.

On Friday evening, the homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:15 at Tiger Stadium. The court, attendants, and their escorts will be introduced on the field followed by the presentation of your 2023 Homecoming Queen and King. The court, attendants, and escorts should arrive at the main entrance of the school for pictures at 5:15 p.m. The homecoming game will kick off at 7 p.m.

The Marching Tiger Band will host an band alumni cookout beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday evening sponsored by the Band Boosters followed by practice and an alumni/Tiger Band halftime show.

The weekend will commence with the Homecoming dance at West Liberty-Salem High School from 7-10 p.m.

Info from WL-S