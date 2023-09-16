WL-S teams win at Cedarville Invitational

WL-S’s Addie McAuley (pictured) placed 13th in 20:27.38 at the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday. Submitted photo

The West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team won the Cedarville Friendship Invitational Blue Division race on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg was fourth overall but did not report individual stats.

Results for the Tigers were Asher Knox 6th 16:37.4 (season best), Dylan King 9th 17:02.7, Caleb Larson 11th 17:06.0, Troy Bradley 13th 17:13.0 (season best), Quentin Rudolph 15th 17:16.6 and Joey LaRoche 17th 17:18.5.

The WL-S girls cross country team won its first meet of the season competing in the D-I race at the Friendship Invitational. The Big Orange placed five runners in the top 20 for the win.

Results for the Tigers were 4th Malia Miller 19:21.21, 12th Ashley Yoder 20:22.07, 13th Addie McAuley 20:27.38, 17th Mallory Bostick 20:52.14 and 18th Breece Gullett 20:57.07.

WL-S will host the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday.

JH cross country

The West Liberty-Salem Big Orange junior high cross country teams competed Saturday at the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday.

The boys squad was 1st out 16 teams. For the Tigers, Asher Cole was 1st in 10:51 and Brayan Gullett was 3rd in 11:21.

The girls squad was 4th out of 13 teams. For the Tigers, Addi Wallen was 2nd in 12:49.