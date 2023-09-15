Tigers, Indians earn wins in football

Mechanicsburg quarterback Jayden Roland scores his second touchdown of the game against visiting Springfield Catholic Central Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

LONDON – Miles Hostetler passed for 117 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards and two TDs as unbeaten WL-S upended Madison Plains, 35-7, in OHC football Friday night.

Madison Plains led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter but the Tigers rallied to take a 21-7 lead at the half.

For the Tigers, Jacob Griffith had two touchdown receptions.

WL-S had 353 total yards compared to 133 for Madison Plains (1-4).

The Tigers (5-0) host Northeastern next Friday night.

M’burg 37, Central 6

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians broke out their camo uniforms and defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 37-6, in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg quarterback Jayden Roland had 184 yards rushing on 15 carries with 4 touchdowns and also completed 5 of 12 pass attempts for 133 yards and a TD.

Also for the Indians – who led, 21-6, at the half – Eli Wilson caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and had an interception and linebacker Lane Poland had a team-high 10 tackles.

Mechanicsburg (3-2) plays at West Jefferson next Friday night.

Greeneview 31, Triad 0

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview knocked off Triad, 31-0, in OHC football Friday night.

Triad trailed, 7-0, early in the second quarter and 14-0 at the half.

The Cardinals (0-5) host Fairbanks next Friday night.