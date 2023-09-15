Donahoe leads Urbana to 31-28 victory

Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe (pictured) led the Hillclimbers to a 31-28 win over visiting North Union Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana senior quarterback Will Donahoe put on a show as the unbeaten Hillclimbers rallied to defeat visiting North Union, 31-28, in CBC football Friday night.

On Urbana’s opening possession of the game, Donahoe booted a 33-yard field goal.

The Hillclimbers recovered a fumble late in the first quarter but could not capitalize on it.

The first quarter ended with UHS on top, 3-0.

Midway through the second quarter, North Union drove deep into Urbana territory but ended up missing on a field goal attempt.

The Hillclimbers then drove to the North Union 41 where they turned it over on downs.

Moments later, UHS came up with an interception which led to a Donahoe two-yard TD run just before the half to give Urbana a 10-0 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats scored on a 26-yard pass – but missed the PAT attempt – to cut the deficit to 10-6.

A long run by Donahoe moments later set up a 10-yard scoring run by Austin Hill to make it 17-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, North Union scored on a rushing touchdown and added a two-point conversion to cut UHS’s lead to 17-14.

On its next possession, North Union took a 21-17 lead on Caden Potts’ 16-yard scoring run with nine minutes remaining.

Seconds later, Donahoe dashed 68 yards for a TD to put Urbana back on top, 24-21.

North Union came right back and after converting a fourth and seven at the UHS 13, the Wildcats scored on a four-yard run to take a 28-24 lead with five minutes left.

Urbana was forced to punt on its ensuing possession, and the Wildcats punted it right back with two minutes remaining.

Again, Donahoe found a way to break off a long touchdown run to give the Hillclimbers a 31-28 lead with a minute left.

Urbana (5-0) plays at Jonathan Alder next Friday night.

London 41, Graham 3

LONDON – Unbeaten London knocked off Graham, 41-3, in CBC football Friday night.

London jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest.

By halftime, the Red Raiders owned a 35-0 lead.

Graham had a field goal in the second half.

The Falcons (0-5) host Indian Lake next Friday night.