Event collects, recycles more than 2,500 tires

Champaign Health District (CHD) hosted their annual Scrap Tire Recycling Event on Saturday, September 9 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

CHD received grant funding from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to help lower the cost for residents to dispose of their tires properly. We were able to recycle over 2,500 tires this year. We have been fortunate enough to have Mechanicsburg Football Program volunteer some athletes and the Village of Mechanicsburg Mayor and Administrator volunteered their time for this event to help us load scrap tires.

This event is important to our department and our community and is something that we hope to continue to offer each year.

“We would like to thank the community for coming out to support this event,” said Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner. “We had several residents that were able to dispose of their old tires as we get closer to fall and harvesting season. Community support is essential in making events like this successful.”

By recycling tires, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate homes and breeding places for mosquitos, and reduce chances of tire fires. Tires shall always be disposed of properly and legally.

Info from Champaign Health District