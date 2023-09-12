WL-S, Graham prevail in volleyball

Urbana’s Jenna Weimer scores at the net against visiting Tecumseh on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S beat Springfield Catholic Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-8, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Olivia Wilcox had 14 digs, 2 aces, 14/24 on serves received, Naomi Cole had 7 kills and 1 ace and Bailey Poppe added 12 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces.

WL-S’s jayvees downed Catholic Central, 25-13, 25-7. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 10 digs, 1 ace and 4 assists, Lili Heminger had 6 digs, 6 kills and 1 assist and Reagan Bradford added 1 dig, 6 kills and 1 ace.

Graham wins

Graham upended visiting Shawnee, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Urbana falls

Visiting Tecumseh held off Urbana, 26-24, 7-25, 26-24, 16-25, 15-9, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

JH volleyball

The unbeaten WL-S 7th grade volleyball team beat Southeastern, 25-23, 25-12.

The WL-S 8th graders lost, 25-16, 25-6.

The WL-S 7th graders beat Cedarville, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22.

WL-S’s 8th graders lost, 25-13, 25-16.