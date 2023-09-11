Two renown groups coming to Gloria Theatre

Six Appeal Submitted photo Viva Voce Submitted photo

The fourth concert in Urbana’s Gloria Theatre “Stars on Stage” 2023 concert series will be Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m., when the Gloria will host two famous vocal groups.

The headliner is Six Appeal, a world-class vocal ensemble whose vibrant energy and dynamic blend bring a cappella to the forefront. They are two-time global champions of the genre after competing against nearly 200 groups from 26 different countries.

According to the Gloria’s CEO, Staci Weller, “They’re amazing! They will give you a super fun concert full of your favorite hits from several genres. If you just watch one of their videos, you’ll buy a ticket. They really are that good!”

Over their decade in the industry, Six Appeal has collaborated with notable artists Andy Grammer, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, and Thundercat. For several years, the group has been featured at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party singing on the red carpet. Whether on the stage or serenading the stars, Six Appeal continues to evolve, elevating classic songs to appeal across generations.

Opening for Six Appeal is Ohio’s very own Viva Voce, part of the Columbus International Children’s Choir who won the Gold Medal in the World Choir Games. The choir has mesmerized audiences all over the world, including the White House, the Vatican, and Carnegie Hall. “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase these incredibly talented kids,” said Weller. “This is a wonderful opportunity to give our market a chance to see two internationally acclaimed vocal groups in one evening – Six Appeal, a hugely popular, professional a capella group along with these sensational young vocalists from right here in Ohio!”

Mike Hanlon, a regular volunteer at the theatre, happily reported that “The response to our Stars on Stage concerts has been terrific. Each of our first three concerts were extremely well received and, even though we have many regular Champaign County patrons, we’re excited to be getting lots of people from Springfield, Dayton, Columbus, and other towns nearby. It’s really encouraging to see so many visitors coming to the Gloria to support the performing arts.”

For tickets or more information, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

