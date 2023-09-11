Local rider participates in equestrian event

A delighted Eric and his instructor/coach Tammy Saylor worked very hard this year. Submitted photo Eric Walker is shown on his favorite horse, Bucket. Submitted photo

Submitted story

On Friday, September 8, Discovery Riders in Bellefontaine held their Annual Equestrian Special Olympics event. There were 12 participants and 7 classes. Eric Walker was the only participant from Champaign County; most of the riders were from Logan and Union Counties. Eric participated in two classes: Western Equitation Walk Supported and Trail Walk/Trot Supported. He placed first in Western Equitation and second in Trail.

A big thank you to all the volunteers that help with the Therapeutic Riding throughout the year.

If you are interested in learning more about this Program, or becoming a participant, please contact Lindsay at Discovery Riders (937) 935-6545.

Info from Katja Walker