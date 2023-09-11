Local rider participates in equestrian event

On Friday, September 8, Discovery Riders in Bellefontaine held their Annual Equestrian Special Olympics event. There were 12 participants and 7 classes. Eric Walker was the only participant from Champaign County; most of the riders were from Logan and Union Counties. Eric participated in two classes: Western Equitation Walk Supported and Trail Walk/Trot Supported. He placed first in Western Equitation and second in Trail.
A big thank you to all the volunteers that help with the Therapeutic Riding throughout the year.
If you are interested in learning more about this Program, or becoming a participant, please contact Lindsay at Discovery Riders (937) 935-6545.
Info from Katja Walker