Urbana wins, Graham loses in football

TIPP CITY – Unbeaten Urbana rallied to knock off Bethel, 42-17, in non-league football Friday night.

Bethel jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but a touchdown pass moments later by UHS’s Will Donahoe cut the deficit to 10-7.

Bethel quickly scored again to go up 17-7, although UHS pulled to within 17-14 moments later on Donahoe’s 77-yard TD run.

Donahoe’s touchdown pass with three minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the Hillclimbers a 21-17 lead at the half.

Donahoe added a rushing TD midway through the third quarter to put UHS on top 28-17.

Urbana broke the game open late in the third quarter on Donahoe’s 80-yard TD pass to Aiden Bradshaw.

Urbana (3-0) plays at winless Graham next Friday night.

Brookville 48, Graham 6

ST. PARIS – Brookville upended Graham, 48-6, in non-league football Friday night.

The Falcons trailed, 21-0, in the second quarter until a touchdown pass cut the deficit to 21-6.

Brookville led, 28-6, at the half.

Graham (0-3) hosts unbeaten Urbana next Friday night.