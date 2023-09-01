Indians, Tigers earn wins in football

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland scores a touchdown against visiting Greenon Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated Greenon, 47-7, in OHC football Friday night.

Mechanicsburg led, 21-0, at the end of the first quarter and 41-0 at the half.

Mechanicsburg (2-1) plays at Cedarville next Friday night.

WL-S 41, Greeneview 19

JAMESTOWN – Gabe McGill rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as unbeaten WL-S downed Greeneview, 41-19, in OHC football.

McGill also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD in the second quarter as the Tigers surged out to a 34-6 lead at the half.

The Tigers had 182 total yards compared to 142 for the Rams.

WL-S (3-0) hosts unbeaten Southeastern next Friday night.

Southeastern 42, Triad 19

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Unbeaten Southeastern knocked off Triad, 42-19, in OHC football Friday night.

The score was tied, 7-7, at the end of the first quarter and Southeastern took a 14-7 lead on an 88-yard TD pass late in the second quarter.

Triad (0-3) hosts Madison Plains next Friday night.