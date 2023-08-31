Wanted: Chili cookoff entries

Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off committee members are (left to right): Vince Gonzalez, Lois Monroe, Mary Collier, Bill Bean (chairman), Sandy Gonzalez, Mark Hall and Audra Bean. Not shown are: Alyssa Knisley, Amy Armstrong, Carolyn Headlee, Taylor Armstrong and Jeramiah Stocksdale. Submitted photo

The Simon Kenton Chili Cookoff Committee met recently and is looking for the best chili in Champaign County.

If you have a “killer” chili, get your team together and enter the contest for your chance to win the grand prize of $1,000.

The cook off, held rain or shine, will be Sept. 23 in Urbana and is open to everyone.

Fire up that kettle and “fine tune” that recipe for your chance to win one of the prizes – total prize money is $2,000.

Applications are available online www.chilicookoffofurbana.com or call Bill Bean, 937-653-6376. Deadline for entry is Sept. 15.

