ST. PARIS – Evergreen Cemetery will mark the 50th Anniversary of the Glowing Monument, which brought thousands of people to St. Paris in September of 1973, on Sept. 10, 2023.

Learn about this historic phenom at 4 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 283 West Troy Street, St. Paris. Hear all about how this happened and why by historian Jared Shank. Also, examine the monument up close.