Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Fridays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2023 from 10 am-10:30
am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a
consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club
meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around
Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!
Monday, September 4, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of
Labor Day.
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Sunflower
Diamond Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this
innovative DIY crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the
finished plywood accessory will make an original home decor element or a fancy
gift.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 2 pm-7 pm: Quilt Guild Ages
18 +. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for
years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.
Thursdays, September 7, 14, 21, and 28 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30
pm: Yoga with Adriene (YouTube) and Marissa All Ages.
Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience
level. Follow along with Adriene on YouTube on September 7 and 14. These two
yoga classes will be inside. Marissa Abraham will lead class on September 21
and 28! These two yoga classes will be outside. Classes are every Thursday until
October 26 @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own mats!
Monday, September 11, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s
Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In September, we will explore
code breaking!
Wednesdays, September 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 11 am-11:45
am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early
learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that
provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare
them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are
appreciated.
Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages
5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Saturdays, September 16 and 23, 2023 from 10 am-2 pm:
Babysitter Training Ages 11 +. American Red Cross Certified Babysitter
Training is Saturday, September 16 and Saturday, September 23 from 10 AM –
2PM. Must attend both classes to get certified. Ages 11 +. Fee is $35 for
babysitter certification OR $55 for babysitter, first aid, and CPR certification. Fee
is due at time of registration or by Saturday, September 9. Light lunch/snacks
and water will be provided. Students can bring a lunch/other drinks if desired.
Space is limited: Pre-register by calling 937-834-2004 or stopping by in person.
Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &
Snacks: Dystopian Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on
a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AMNoon. Snacks will be provided.
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 12 pm-1 pm: Kroger Clicklist
Ages 18 +. Order groceries from the comfort of your home! Patrons will get a
demonstration on how to order groceries online using the Kroger website or
mobile app. You will have the option to pick up at the store or deliver to your
home. Grocery orders will be paid online so all you need to do is reserve a
timeslot. Also, patrons will take a look at digital coupons and how to clip them for
an order. As well as using government benefits such as SNAP and EBT to pay.
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: FALL on
Blocks Ages 18 +. This is a perfect DIY craft to set out for fall.
Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: FALL on Blocks
Ages 18 +. This is a perfect DIY craft to set out for fall.
Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN
Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month
and then gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from
2:30-3:30 PM. September’s book is Onyx & Ivory by Mindee Arnett.