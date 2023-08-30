Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Fridays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2023 from 10 am-10:30

am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

___

Monday, September 4, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of

Labor Day.

___

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Sunflower

Diamond Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this

innovative DIY crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the

finished plywood accessory will make an original home decor element or a fancy

gift.

___

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 2 pm-7 pm: Quilt Guild Ages

18 +. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for

years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

___

Thursdays, September 7, 14, 21, and 28 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30

pm: Yoga with Adriene (YouTube) and Marissa All Ages.

Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience

level. Follow along with Adriene on YouTube on September 7 and 14. These two

yoga classes will be inside. Marissa Abraham will lead class on September 21

and 28! These two yoga classes will be outside. Classes are every Thursday until

October 26 @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own mats!

___

___

Monday, September 11, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s

Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In September, we will explore

code breaking!

___

Wednesdays, September 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

___

Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages

5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

___

Saturdays, September 16 and 23, 2023 from 10 am-2 pm:

Babysitter Training Ages 11 +. American Red Cross Certified Babysitter

Training is Saturday, September 16 and Saturday, September 23 from 10 AM –

2PM. Must attend both classes to get certified. Ages 11 +. Fee is $35 for

babysitter certification OR $55 for babysitter, first aid, and CPR certification. Fee

is due at time of registration or by Saturday, September 9. Light lunch/snacks

and water will be provided. Students can bring a lunch/other drinks if desired.

Space is limited: Pre-register by calling 937-834-2004 or stopping by in person.

___

Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Dystopian Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on

a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AMNoon. Snacks will be provided.

___

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 12 pm-1 pm: Kroger Clicklist

Ages 18 +. Order groceries from the comfort of your home! Patrons will get a

demonstration on how to order groceries online using the Kroger website or

mobile app. You will have the option to pick up at the store or deliver to your

home. Grocery orders will be paid online so all you need to do is reserve a

timeslot. Also, patrons will take a look at digital coupons and how to clip them for

an order. As well as using government benefits such as SNAP and EBT to pay.

___

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: FALL on

Blocks Ages 18 +. This is a perfect DIY craft to set out for fall.

___

Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN

Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month

and then gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from

2:30-3:30 PM. September’s book is Onyx & Ivory by Mindee Arnett.