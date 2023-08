On Aug. 24, the residents of Trustwell Living Urbana Place assembled goody bags for each Urbana Police office as a way to express gratitude for their service. The bags included individually-wrapped snacks, packs of instant coffee, note pads and personalized thank you cards. Police Chief Matt Lingrell and Lieutenant Josh Jacobs represented the Urbana Police Division by stopping in to collect the goody bags and thank the seniors personally.

Submitted photo