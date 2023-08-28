CT COMM seeking donations for Urbana City Schools Backpack Program

Submitted story

Now in its seventh year of collecting items for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program, CT COMM is seeking your help once more for the 2023-2024 school year.

CT COMM’s collection drive begins Friday, Sept. 1 and will last through Friday, Sept. 22. Anyone who wishes to donate may bring donations to the CT COMM lobby located at 126 Scioto St., in Urbana during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After organizing all of the items, CT COMM representatives will deliver all food items to the Caring Kitchen to be distributed via the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

The Caring Kitchen helps facilitate the Backpack Program to ensure that children throughout our community have access to food outside of traditional school hours — mostly over weekends and school holidays. CT COMM, inspired by the Caring Kitchen’s commitment to our school-aged friends, has held a nonperishable food drive over the last six years to benefit the Program—every year has yielded well over 200 pounds of backpack-friendly foods.

Many single-serve items are easy to pack into backpacks: individual cereal boxes, pudding, applesauce, fruit or veggie cups, pop tarts, breakfast bars, granola bars, among others. Single-serve microwaveable items are also great for lunch and dinner options: macaroni and cheese, ravioli, soups, chicken and noodle and/or beef and noodle dinners.

New in 2023 – CT COMM will also gladly accept antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, boxes of tissues and boxes of Ziplock (or similar) bags for use in Urbana City School classrooms.

For CT COMM donation and/or service questions, please feel free to call 937-653-4000, option 0 to reach Customer Service.

About CT COMM:

CT COMM (www.ctcomm.net) is an Internet and network solutions provider that services businesses and residential customers in Champaign County. Established in 1898 as the Champaign County Telephone Company, CT COMM is committed to the innovation and strategic implementation of products and services that are relevant, critical, and valuable to the needs of local individuals, families, and businesses.