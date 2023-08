Local teams fall in volleyball

Visiting London upended Graham, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Indians fall

West Jefferson beat Mechanicsburg, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Darby Ayars had 14 assists, Ava Moore had 16 kills, Milee Severt had 4 blocks and Payton Hodge had 3 aces and 10 digs.

West Jefferson won the jayvee match, 25-15, 25-16.

Tigers lose

Fairbanks knocked off WL-S, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (3-1, 2-1), Bailey Poppe had 15 kills and 8 digs, Londyn Loveless had 17 assists., and Ava Poppe added 7 kills and 10 digs. Naomi Cole 2 kills, 2 blocks. Chaley Wade 2 kills. Ellah Heminger 2 block.

The WL-S jayvee Black and Orange teams also lost.