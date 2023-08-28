PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Heidi and her siblings are 4 months old and ready to find loving homes. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Heidi and her three siblings were found at Snyder Park Elementary School in Springfield when they were just weeks old. They were left there in a box that was taped shut, and the kind people who found them brought them to PAWS Animal Shelter. They all love to chase toys and wrestle with one another. Heidi is ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet this sweet little kitten! You can put in an application to adopt her, and maybe one of her siblings or friends to keep her company. She is 4 months old and full of so much fun energy. Come meet her at the Kitty Cove at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS