Balloon Fest Sept. 8-9

By Sandy Gonzalez

The skies above Urbana will be full of color Sept. 8-9 as they fill with hot air balloons during the 5th Annual Champaign County Balloon Fest. The “Hot Air Affair” will be held at Grimes Field from 5-9 p.m. both days with ticket prices of $3 for adults and $1 for children. Bring the family and enjoy music, a variety of food served by the food trucks, contests, children’s activities and a dedicated beer/wine garden for the adults. Enjoy dinner on the patio of the Airport Café and don’t miss the famous “airport pie.”

Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. and pilots will look for a “friendly” landing site within five miles of the airport. If you wish them to land on your property (must be an open field), place a white sheet on the ground and they will use this as their target. This is a great opportunity to see the balloons up close and meet the pilots and land crew.

Upon return to the airport, balloonists will prepare for the evening “glow.” Don’t miss this spectacular display of light and color.

Additional events and activities are being confirmed. As a reminder, pets and smoking are not allowed on Grimes Field. All balloon activities are controlled by weather conditions and are subject to change. This decision is made by a “balloonmeister,” a weather specialist, not the organizing committee.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an exciting evening at Grimes Field.

Info from event organizers