Candidates announced for local election races

The following contested local government races and candidates’ names have been announced by the Champaign County Board of Elections to appear on the November 7 ballot:

-Graham Local Schools, elect 3: Antonia J. Kite, Leslie Maurice, Robert Welker, Sara Wagner

-Urbana City Schools: Taylor Armstrong, Sarah J. Finch, Alyssa Knisley, Rachelle Ward, Tyler S. Wolf

-Urbana City Council, 2nd ward: Cledis Scott, Craig Evans

-Village of St. Paris Mayor: Brenda Cook, Sam Ronicker

-Village of St. Paris Council, elect 2: Frank Blair, Gregory J. Hayes, Tony Hoyt

-Goshen Township Trustee, elect 1: Joe Ankrom, Travis Cassady, Keith Forrest

-Johnson Township Fiscal Officer, elect 1: Nicolette Sarver, Gina Verlaney

-Rush Township Trustee, elect 1: Cinda K. Bailey, Elizbeth Ann Cave

-Urbana Township Trustee, elect 1: Daniel E. Evilsizor, Matt Harrigan, Marty Hess, Scott Wright